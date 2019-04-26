Rams make first choice, take Taylor Rapp

Getty Images

Just when it appeared the Rams might trade out of the entire draft, they finally made a pick. They selected Washington safety Taylor Rapp with the 61st overall choice.

The Rams began the night with a choice in the second round (No. 45 overall) and three in the third (No. 79, 94 and 99). They traded the 45th overall pick to the Patriots for the 56th and 101st picks. They traded the 56th overall pick to Kansas City for picks 61 and 167.

Finally, they found their guy in Rapp.

Rapp’s agent, Doug Hendrickson, denied a report earlier Friday that Rapp has a hip flexor issue that was a concern to some teams, and the Rams obviously believed in Rapp’s long-term health with his selection.