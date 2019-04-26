Randall Cobb wanted to play for a contender

Getty Images

Receiver Randall Cobb had never played anywhere else except Green Bay, spending the first eight years of his career there. He signed a one-year, $5 million deal with Dallas in the offseason.

He had a free agency check list, which included playing for a team with a chance to win it all.

“Once I talked to everybody, I knew this was the place,” Cobb said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “I definitely believe in this team. I felt like I wanted to be on a team that was a contender, and I definitely believe that we have the ability. It’s just putting the pieces together.”

Cobb injured his hamstring early last season and admits he rushed back “a little earlier than I should have” and ended up sitting out six games. He had missed only four games the previous four seasons.

Cobb called last season “definitely a struggle.”

But he has a new start with a new team and can’t wait, having spent the offseason with his new teammates.

“You don’t really see [so many players in the offseason program] where I come from because nobody wants to be there year-round,” Cobb said. “When you’re somewhere where guys want to live year-round and want to be around each other, it’s pretty cool.”