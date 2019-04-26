Report: Doug Baldwin’s career might be over

Posted by Charean Williams on April 26, 2019, 10:04 PM EDT
Getty Images

Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin might not play again because of the cumulative effect of multiple injuries, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

“There is a real chance that Baldwin, one of the Seahawks’ best and most popular players, has played his last NFL down,” Schefter tweeted.

The Seahawks selected Mississippi receiver D.K. Metcalf in the second round.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said a month ago that Baldwin’s recovery from a third offseason surgery is “going to take some time.” Carroll added, though, that he was confident Baldwin would play in 2019.

Baldwin had knee and shoulder surgeries this offseason and was scheduled for sports hernia surgery this month.

The multiple injuries forced Baldwin to miss games for the first time since 2012 and his 50 catches were his fewest since the 2013 season, which was the last year Baldwin wasn’t a regular starter for the Seahawks.

Baldwin, 30, has 493 career catches for 6,563 yards and 49 touchdowns.

12 responses to “Report: Doug Baldwin’s career might be over

  2. Whatever the future holds, the Stanford grad silenced all the doubters by having a real decent NFL career even without being blessed with crazy good physical attributes. Baldwin overcame all the odds, AND he’s forever a Super Bowl Champion….not too bad! All the best to you Doug Baldwin.

  3. I doubt Doug Baldwin retires. I bet he comes back late in the pre-season or early part of season. The competitive nature that is Doug Baldwin will have him returning as soon as he can practically return at full strength and speed.

  6. If ‘Angry Doug’ has played his last down then we will all see him in the booth on some television channel within a season. Great WR with a definite edge to him.

  8. Too bad, if true. One of the toughest players on that team.
    It will be hard to replace the clutch quality he brought to that team.

    Have a healthy future Mr Baldwin.

  10. tylawspick6 says:
    April 26, 2019 at 10:11 pm
    What a disaster. they are still overpaying people as they rebuild

    …Rebuild??? They were 10-6 and in the playoffs last year. I think they equal or outperform that since the new replacement draft picks have been in place for 2-3 years and look real good. Maybe never get to LOB level, but that was generational, not required to win it all. No rebuild here. Upgrade maybe, which is the whole point of the draft for every team.

    So sad for Doug. UDFA out of Stanford and outperformed his contract every year he was here.
    They can pay him this year. We don’t need the cap space with Clark gone.

  11. Angry Doug. One of the greats. Dude played his heart out and have nothing but 110% ALL of the time. One of my favorite players ever. We will miss you if it’s true Doug. Hope he stays in the Seattle area.

