Report: Doug Baldwin’s career might be over

Getty Images

Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin might not play again because of the cumulative effect of multiple injuries, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

“There is a real chance that Baldwin, one of the Seahawks’ best and most popular players, has played his last NFL down,” Schefter tweeted.

The Seahawks selected Mississippi receiver D.K. Metcalf in the second round.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said a month ago that Baldwin’s recovery from a third offseason surgery is “going to take some time.” Carroll added, though, that he was confident Baldwin would play in 2019.

Baldwin had knee and shoulder surgeries this offseason and was scheduled for sports hernia surgery this month.

The multiple injuries forced Baldwin to miss games for the first time since 2012 and his 50 catches were his fewest since the 2013 season, which was the last year Baldwin wasn’t a regular starter for the Seahawks.

Baldwin, 30, has 493 career catches for 6,563 yards and 49 touchdowns.