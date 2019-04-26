Report: Jets looking to move into second round

Getty Images

Before the Jets selected defensive lineman Quinnen Williams with the third overall pick in the draft, they spoke to other teams about trading down in a move that would give them more picks later in the draft.

One of those extra picks would likely come in Friday night’s second round. The Jets traded theirs to the Colts in order to move into position to draft quarterback Sam Darnold last year and they are reportedly still looking for a way to get one in their pocket.

NFL Media reports that the Jets are looking for ways to move from their current spot in the third round — No. 68 — into the second round. Doing so would likely come at the cost of draft picks in future seasons, but Jets General Manager Mike Maccagnan showed last year that he’s willing to do that for the right player.

Edge rusher and offensive line are a couple of spots that the Jets could look to address on the second night of the draft and it appears we’ll wait to find out when they will be on the clock to address them.