Report: Taylor Rapp has hip flexor issue

Getty Images

Washington safety Taylor Rapp has a “hip flexor issue,” Dane Brugler of TheAthletic.com reports.

Brugler calls it “good/bad news” as it explains why he ran a 4.78 in the 40-yard dash but “some teams are worried about the injury.”

Will it affect his draft stock tonight? It’s not something that’s just popped up.

Rapp injured his hip in the Pac-12 championship game and didn’t play in the Rose Bowl loss to Ohio State after going through pregame warmups.

He projected as one of the top safety prospects behind Maryland’s Darnell Savage and Mississippi State’s Johnathan Abram, both of whom went in the first round Thursday.

The Cowboys are among the teams Rapp visited during the pre-draft process.

He was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection the past two seasons and was the conference’s defensive freshman of the year in 2016. He finished his junior season with 59 tackles, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions, earning second-team All-America honors.