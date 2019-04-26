Report: Teams showing interest in Chris Harris trade

Getty Images

Cornerback Chris Harris told the Broncos to give him a new contract or trade him this week and it appears some teams are willing to provide him with a landing spot.

James Palmer of NFL Media reports that teams have reached out to the Broncos to show interest in a deal for the veteran corner. Palmer adds that a trade could go down before the draft comes to an end on Saturday.

That’s a rosier outlook than the one Broncos General Manager John Elway provided on Thursday night. Elway said, via the Associated Press, that they had conversations, but there was “no traction” toward a deal. Palmer’s report could indicate that they’ve found some traction since Elway was at the podium.

Harris would presumably remain interested in a new deal with any team trading for him and those conversations would likely be a prerequisite to everyone signing off on a trade.