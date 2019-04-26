Round one, 2019 NFL Draft

AP

1. Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma.

The Cardinals roll the dice on the player who could be the NFL’s next big thing. The next question is when/if they’ll trade QB Josh Rosen, the 10th overall pick a year ago.

2. 49ers: Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State.

Bosa joins his big brother in California, albeit in difference conferences and at the other end of the state. If he plays like Joey, the 49ers could have a great defensive line.

3. Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama.

Never mind the pre-draft chatter that if they can’t trade down they’d take Ed Oliver. They couldn’t trade down, but they opted for perhaps the best player in the draft, at any position.

4. Raiders: Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson.

The first surprise of the night comes from a team that wants to make people forget about Khalil Mack. Ferrell plays the same position, and he will be relentlessly compared to Mack, for better or worse.

5. Buccaneers: Devin White, LB, LSU.

A no-brainer pick for a team that needed to replace Kwon Alexander.

6. Giants: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke.

They were smart to not risk that he’d be there at No. 17. They were dumb to make it so clear that they wanted him, or they could have waited.

7. Jaguars: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky.

For the second straight year, the seventh overall pick has the same name. Josh Allen the pass rusher falls to the Jaguars, who didn’t hesitate to pounce.

8. Lions: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa.

A year after the Lions tried to trade for Gronk, they potentially get a Gronk of their own.

9. Bills: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston.

Oliver slides right into the awaiting arms of a Bills team that will benefit significantly from his presence, especially with Kyle Williams now retired.

10. Steelers (from Broncos): Devin Bush, LB, Michigan.

The Steelers didn’t draft for need; they traded up for need.

11. Bengals: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama.

The Bengals get a belated replacement for Andrew Whitworth.

12. Packers: Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan.

Injury concerns fuel a slide, and the Packers beef up their pass rush.

13. Dolphins: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson.

They pass on a quarterback and opt for a guy who could be a key piece of the defensive puzzle in Miami.

14. Falcons: Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College.

The Falcons work on the trenches, in an effort to get more out of their offense.

15. Washington: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State.

The guy who would have been in the mix for the top pick but for Kyler Murray, Haskins’ arrival almost certainly means that Alex Smith won’t be back.

16. Panthers: Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State.

With Julius Peppers retiring, the Panthers fill a need on their defensive line.

17. Giants (from Browns): Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson.

The Giants beef up their defensive line, a clear area of need.

18. Vikings: Garrett Bradbury, C, N.C. State.

One less excuse for Kirk Cousins, and one more guy to buy him time in the pocket.

19. Titans: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State.

A boom-or-bust prospect, the Titans get a guy who if healthy and effective could be a beast.

20. Broncos (from Steelers): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa.

They pass on a passer and pick a guy who can catch passes.

21. Packers (from Seahawks): Darnell Savage, S, Maryland.

Chronically overlooked by the draft experts, Savage slips past the top 20, and the Packers move up to grab him.

22. Eagles (from Ravens): Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State.

The Eagles jump three spots to get a guy who may replace Jason Peters, eventually if not sooner.

23. Texans: Tytus Howard, OT, Alabama State.

Houston throws everyone a curveball, but they address an area of true need.

24. Raiders (from Cowboys): Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama.

The first running back exits the board; Jacobs will replace Marshawn Lynch.

25. Ravens (from Eagles): Marquis Brown, WR, Oklahoma.

Antonio Brown‘s cousin will now play for his old team’s biggest rival. But the younger Brown may not see the ball very much in Baltimore’s run-based offense.

26. Washington (from Colts): Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississipi State.

One team that took Sweat off the board regarded him as the best pass rusher in the draft. Washington moves up to roll the dice on a guy who may or may not have a heart condition.

27. Raiders (from Bears): Johnathan Abram, DB, Missippi State.

Despite all the chatter about the Raiders trading up or down or whatever, they use all three picks in the original spot, and they add a guy who will help Oakland/Vegas deal with Patrick Mahomes.

28. Chargers: Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame.

He won’t have very far to go from his draft destination of Hawaii, and the Chargers ignore concerns that Tillery doesn’t “love” football.

29. Seahawks (from Chiefs): L.J. Collier, DE, TCU.

The Seahawks get their Frank Clark replacement, and they’ll pay him a lot less than they would have had to pay Clark.

30. Giants (from Saints through Packers through Seahawks): Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia.

The first true corner off the board joins a secondary that has more holes than one guy can fill.

31. Falcons (from Rams): Kaleb McGary, OT, Washington.

Atlanta trades up, adding another blocker for Matt Ryan, Devonta Freeman, and company.

32. Patriots: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State.

Harry didn’t think he’d be picked below No. 33, and he was right — thanks to the Patriots taking a receiver in the first round for the first time since 1996.