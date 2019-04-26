Seahawks planned to keep Frank Clark until Chiefs’ “very aggressive” offer

Getty Images

The Seahawks say trading defensive end Frank Clark wasn’t their plan this offseason, but plans changed when they found out how much the Chiefs were willing to offer.

Seahawks General Manager John Schneider said they weren’t in a hurry to get rid of Clark, but the Chiefs’ offer of a first-round pick and a second-round pick was an offer they couldn’t refuse.

“They were extremely aggressive throughout the process,” Schneider said, via our Curtis Crabtree at KJR. “We had budgeted to keep Frank. We were hoping to do the long-term deal with him. The deal in Dallas [DeMarcus Lawrence] didn’t help things. Kansas City was very aggressive and it just got to the point where we had to help the team and do what’s right for the organization.”

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said the combination of what it was going to cost to keep Clark, and what the Chiefs were offering, made the trade the right move.

“Yeah we love Frank and he did a bunch of great stuff here,” Carroll said. “We had every intention of doing a long-term deal with him and hoped that we could. The market just went crazy. It just went out there so far, we just couldn’t work it in so we had to make him available at the end of it. . . . We wish him the best. We loved him, we really did and hate that we couldn’t stay together. Frank had a great opportunity that we weren’t going to be able to afford him here. We love him so much that we’re happy for him in that regard.”

No matter how much they love Clark, that Chiefs offer was too good to pass up.