Seahawks trade again, Panthers take Greg Little at No. 37

Getty Images

Seahawks General Manager John Schneider said that he wanted to add to the four picks that the Seahawks had coming into the draft.

Mission accomplished.

They dealt Frank Clark to the Chiefs for a first-round pick on Tuesday and then made two more trades on Thursday. They traded down from the No. 21 pick to No. 30, selected defensive end L.J. Collier at No. 29 and then traded the No. 30 pick to the Giants for second-, fourth- and fifth-round picks.

Seattle wasn’t done. They traded that second-round pick, No. 37 overall, to the Panthers in exchange for the 47th and 77th picks. The Seahawks now have nine picks at their disposal over the next two days.

The Panthers used the 37th pick to select former Ole Miss tackle Greg Little. Offensive line help was an obvious need for the Panthers coming into the draft and they picked up edge rusher Brian Burns in the first round, so the eagerness to go get a blocker is easy to understand.