Steelers start the receiver rebuild with Diontae Johnson

Few teams have turned later picks into gold at wide receiver the way they Steelers have.

So they can only hope the latest one from the MAC does as well as the one who just walked out the door.

With the 66th overall pick, the Steelers selected Toledo wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

While he may never replace that former sixth-rounder from Central Michigan they just traded to Oakland (Antonio Brown), Johnson has some potential.

The 5-foot-11, 183-pounder excelled as a returner and a receiver, and averaged 15.5 yards per reception. He’ll have the opportunity to apprentice under JuJu Smith-Schuster, but there’s a path there for him.