Taylor Rapp’s agent: There’s no hip issue

Getty Images

Someone is hoping that safety Taylor Rapp will fall to them.

That’s the obvious explanation for the report that several teams have flagged Rapp with a hip flexor problem.

Rapp’s agent, Doug Hendrickson, doesn’t delve into those weeds. Instead, Hendrickson simply says there’s no issue.

“Taylor Rapp has no hip issue,” Hendrickson said. “He has completely recovered from the hip flexor injury that caused him to miss the Rose Bowl. 100-percent healthy.”

The injury happened last season. Rapp ran the 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine, generating a 4.78-second time.

Bottom line: Even though the first round is over, the stakes remain high for teams that hope to get the players they covet. And, as always, teams will show their love for players they want by saying things that will tend to make other teams to not want them.