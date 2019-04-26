Texans exercise 2020 option on Will Fuller’s contract

Getty Images

The Texans expect wide receiver Will Fuller back in time for the start of the 2019 season and they’ve made plans to hold onto him in 2020 as well.

According to multiple reports, the Texans have exercised their fifth-year option on Fuller’s rookie contract. He’s set to make just over $10.1 million, although the contract is guaranteed in case of injury only.

Avoiding injury has been an issue for Fuller over the last three seasons and is coming off the most serious of his NFL career. He tore his ACL in late October and General Manager Brian Gaine said last week that he expects Fuller will be full speed by the opening game of the season.

Fuller has caught 11 touchdowns in 11 games with Deshaun Watson at quarterback and he’s averaged over 15 yards a catch over the last two seasons. He’s only played 17 games over that span, though, and more consistent appearances in the lineup would be a welcome development in Houston.