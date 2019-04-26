Titans sign Brent Urban

Getty Images

The Titans have made their second addition to their defensive line in as many days.

The team announced the signing of defensive end Brent Urban on Friday. They did not announce any terms of the deal.

Urban, who was No. 76 on PFT’s Free Agent Top 100, visited with the team last week. He started every game for the Ravens last season and had 27 tackles and a half-sack in those outings. He’s been with the Ravens for his entire career, so it’s a reunion with Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees.

The signing comes a day after the Titans used the No. 19 overall pick in the draft to select defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. Simmons tore his ACL earlier this year while working out and is expected to miss much, if not all, of the 2019 season. If all goes well, Urban will be available for the entire year.