Vikings have nine choices Saturday

The Vikings selected two players Friday night, taking Alabama tight end Irv Smith in the second round and Boise State running back Alexander Mattison in the third round.

They got North Carolina State center Garrett Bradbury in Thursday’s first round.

Minnesota is scheduled to make even more selections Saturday. It enters with nine picks on the third day.

The Vikings currently own the 120th (fourth round), 159th (fifth round), 190th (sixth round), 191st (sixth round), 193rd (sixth round), 204th (sixth round), 217th (seventh round), 247th (seventh round) and 250th (seventh round) choices.