Vikings have nine choices Saturday

Posted by Charean Williams on April 26, 2019, 11:30 PM EDT
The Vikings selected two players Friday night, taking Alabama tight end Irv Smith in the second round and Boise State running back Alexander Mattison in the third round.

They got North Carolina State center Garrett Bradbury in Thursday’s first round.

Minnesota is scheduled to make even more selections Saturday. It enters with nine picks on the third day.

The Vikings currently own the 120th (fourth round), 159th (fifth round), 190th (sixth round), 191st (sixth round), 193rd (sixth round), 204th (sixth round), 217th (seventh round), 247th (seventh round) and 250th (seventh round) choices.

7 responses to “Vikings have nine choices Saturday

  3. Boy I hope we didn’t outsmart ourselves stock piling 6th and 7th round picks while other teams gobble up the good players in the early rounds. I mean these later round guys are often projects and we need a starting caliber defense tackle right now. The offensive line might need another starter and we are thin at safety and linebacker. This makes me nervous. I mean what good are ten picks if 7 of them can’t contribute for a couple of years if at all? Boy this years draft is concerning. I was pretty happy about the first two picks but…………….,….

  4. ragnarthegreat says:

    Boy I hope we didn’t outsmart ourselves stock piling 6th and 7th round picks while other teams gobble up the good players in the early rounds.
    ###

    In addition to all those 6th and 7th rounders – Spielman also added a 5th rounder – where we didn’t have a pick.

    So now we have at least 1 pick in every round.

    In round 6 we have #190, 191, 193 and 204 and then we have #217 (3rd pick), 247 and 250 in the 7th. That’s a lot of draft capital to maneuver in rounds 4 or 5 if we need to.

  5. The Vikings spent the 3rd round watching other teams pick linemen and productive players while the Vikings for some reason collected 6&7th round picks. And then they pick a slow back from Boise State.

  7. Trading picks that would be starters for camp body 6th and 7th is insane, no wonder Zimmer gets ticked when he converts a mid 3rd for a bunch of trash. The RB he took in 3rd had a 6th round grade, just insane. Just take best player available and use the picks you have, it worked in 1st and 2nd.

