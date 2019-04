Getty Images

Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph says he’s still in his prime. That didn’t stop the Vikings from drafting another tight end.

With the 50th pick in the 2019 NFL draft, the Vikings selected Alabama tight end Irv Smith.

Rudolph arrived via round two in 2011. And there’s no indication that the Vikings are moving on from Rudolph this year.

But Rudolph will be a free agent in 2020. That could be when Irv Smith becomes the No. 1 tight end in Minnesota.