49ers trade Dekoda Watson to Broncos

Trades have been plentiful early on the third and final day of the 2019 draft and one of them includes a player rather than just an exchange of draft picks.

According to multiple reports, the 49ers have traded linebacker Dekoda Watson to the Broncos. The Broncos will send a fifth-round pick, No. 148 overall, to the 49ers and receive a sixth-round pick, No. 212 overall, in addition to Watson.

It’s a return to Denver for Watson, who played in all 16 games for the Broncos during the 2016 season before moving on to the Niners as a free agent. Watson has also played for the Buccaneers, Jaguars, Cowboys and Patriots since Tampa drafted him in the seventh round of the 2010 draft.

Watson had two stints on injured reserve last season. He had five tackles and two sacks in four games.