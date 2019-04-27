49ers use fourth-round pick on Australian punter

Getty Images

The 49ers have a kicker who wants out, but they solved the other half of their specialist jobs with a guy who ought to be there a while.

With the 110th overall pick, the 49ers chose Utah punter Mitch Wishnowsky.

The only other punter on their roster at the moment is Justin Vogel, who was signed in March, and has also spent time with the Browns and Packers. They lost Bradley Pinion in free agency, so they needed to fill in the blank.

Wishnowsky is Australian, and is a former rugby player. If he can change field position for the 49ers the way Michael Dickson has for the Seahawks, it would be well worth a fourth-round pick.