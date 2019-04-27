Bears select Riley Ridley in the fourth round

Getty Images

The Falcons made Calvin Ridley the 26th overall choice last year, and he made 64 catches for 821 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie. The Bears have made his brother, Georgia receiver Riley Ridley, the 126th overall choice.

Riley Ridley made 69 catches for 1,015 yards and 13 touchdowns in his three seasons at Georgia.

Dane Brugler, TheAthletic.com draft analyst, said, “[Riley] Ridley might not be as dynamic as his older brother, but he plays bigger and shows similar polish as a route runner, projecting as a better pro than college pass catcher.”

Ridley will have no pressure on him to produce immediately, but he will give the Bears flexibility at the position for next season and beyond.