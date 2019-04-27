Bengals enter Day 3 with the most draft capital

Getty Images

The Bengals have more picks, and a higher quality of picks, than any other team heading into Day 3 of the NFL raft.

Cincinnati has two picks in the fourth round, one in the fifth and seventh rounds, and a whopping six picks in the sixth round today. Via René Bugner, that gives them the most capital in the league on every draft chart.

The Bengals’ highly unusual situation in the sixth round comes from having their own pick as well as the Broncos’ and Cowboys’ sixth-round picks, plus three compensatory picks in the sixth round.

At the bottom of the league today are the Chiefs, who don’t pick at all in the fourth or fifth rounds and then pick twice in the sixth and once in the seventh.