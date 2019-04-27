Bengals move up in fourth round to take QB Ryan Finley

Getty Images

There was some speculation about the Bengals taking a quarterback in the first round of this year’s draft, but they opted for offensive lineman Jonah Williams and avoided the position on Friday night as well.

They didn’t wait long on Saturday to add a quarterback to the roster, however. The Bengals traded up to the second pick of the fourth round — the 104th overall pick — and took Ryan Finley.

Finley opened his college career at Boise State before transferring to N.C. State and starting 39 games over the last three seasons. He completed 64.5 percent of his passes over those starts while throwing 60 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. He also had a streak of 339 passes without an interception during his junior season.

Andy Dalton remains the starter in Cincinnati and is signed through the 2020 season, but team owner Mike Brown raised the notion of moving in a different direction in the future when he said he wanted to see how Dalton fares in new head coach Zac Taylor’s offense before talking about a contract extension.

The Bengals, who opened the day with 10 day three picks, traded the 110th, 183rd and 198th picks to the 49ers to move up.