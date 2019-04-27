Brandon Beane: LeSean McCoy still here, still the starter

Getty Images

The Bills drafted running back Devin Singletary in the third round of the draft on Friday night to continue an offseason that’s seen them be busy in the backfield.

Buffalo signed Frank Gore, T.J. Yeldon and Senorise Perry as free agents before drafting Singletary into a group that also includes LeSean McCoy. Perry is primarily a special teamer, but all of the other additions led to a question for General Manager Brandon Beane about whether the moves signal a change in role for McCoy.

“LeSean McCoy is still here,” Beane said, via NewYorkUpstate.com. “Before you ask that question he’s still the starter. We roll the ball out, there’s no questions about that.”

The Bills have spent even more capital on upgrading the offensive line, which should be a plus for whoever is carrying the ball this season.