Brian Flores on Josh Rosen: He’s here to compete

Getty Images

New Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen will compete with Ryan Fitzpatrick for the starting quarterback job.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said he’ll stress competition everywhere on the roster, and that includes the quarterback.

“If you step into this building, you’ve got to be ready to compete. When Josh gets here, he’s going to have to compete for any role he has here,” Flores said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald.

Flores acknowledged that Rosen’s rookie year was far from perfect but said he saw a lot of things he liked as well.

“He’s a talented player,” Flores said of Rosen. “I would say during his rookie season, there was some ups, there was some downs, but this guy has a lot of arm talent, he’s got some leadership abilities.”

The Dolphins are expected to be one of the worst teams in the league this season, and a year from now they may be in the market for a first-round franchise quarterback. But if Rosen can win the starting job and surprise people, he could radically shift the future of the franchise.