Browns draft kicker with pick acquired in Josh Gordon trade

Getty Images

The Browns dealt wide receiver Josh Gordon and a seventh-round pick to the Patriots for a fifth-round pick last year and they exercised that selection on Saturday afternoon.

Kicker Austin Seibert was the choice with the 170th overall pick of the 2019 draft.

Seibert will be reunited with quarterback Baker Mayfield as the two players were teammates at Oklahoma before moving on to the NFL. Seibert made 310-of-315 extra points and 63-of-79 field goals for the Sooners over the last four seasons and also served as the team’s punter.

Greg Joseph signed with the Browns last September after Zane Gonzalez missed four kicks in a Week Two loss to the Saints. Joseph was 17-of-20 on field goals and 25-of-29 on extra points last year.