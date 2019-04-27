Browns have no problem with Odell Beckham training on his own

AP

The Browns would prefer Odell Beckham Jr. attend their offseason program than not, but they understand it’s voluntary. So new coach Freddie Kitchens isn’t sweating Beckham’s absence.

“I would rather for him to be here than not here, but I understand why,” Kitchens said in his Saturday press conference. “I talk to Odell every day. He knows what we are doing offensively every day. I don’t know if you guys know who the people that sat out [offseason programs]. The past two defensive players of the year sat out of all training camp. Did you know that? Khalil Mack, he is a pretty good player. He didn’t have any offseason program in the spring, and Aaron Donald. They didn’t have any offseason. Now, it benefits, and it is better for us to have them here us being a new staff, but if we can’t have him ready to play when he shows up, they need to find a new head coach, and they need to find a new position coach. He will be ready to play. Don’t worry about that. I’m sure you are, but don’t worry about it.”

The star receiver showed up for the first day of the voluntary offseason program April 1 but has worked out on his own in Los Angeles since. That is his typical offseason routine.

The team’s mandatory minicamp is June 4-6.

Beckham has a new quarterback in Baker Mayfield, but the two have worked in California the past two offseasons and likely will again later this offseason.

Reporters, though, asked Kitchens about Beckham not being at the team facility to get to know his new coaches and teammates. Kitchens appeared to take a shot at former head coach Hue Jackson in his answer.

It’s a new day in Cleveland.

“I understand that,” Kitchens said of Beckham getting to know his new team and teammates. “I also understand that you guys are always trying to define and draw lines in the sand between coaches and players and players. That isn’t going to happen anymore. That isn’t going to happen here. There is no problem with Odell not being here. I would rather him be here; he is not here. It is voluntary. That is what the word voluntary means. He can decide to come or he can [decide not to come]. Under no circumstances am I going to say that I am pissed off at Odell for not being here. He will be ready to play, and ultimately, that is the only thing that I want is for him to be ready to play when we start kicking off in September. He will be [ready]. I promise you.”

Beckham, 26, averaged 78 catches, 1,095 yards and almost nine touchdowns a season in his five seasons with the Giants.