Buccaneers draft kicker Matt Gay

Posted by Charean Williams on April 27, 2019, 2:22 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Buccaneers drafted a kicker, because, well, you know, the last time they drafted one, it didn’t work out so well.

In 2016, the Bucs traded up to draft Florida State’s Roberto Aguayo in the second round. Aguayo played only one NFL season, going only 22-of-31 on his field goal attempts while missing two extra points as a rookie.

Tampa Bay went back to the well in the fifth round Saturday, drafting Utah kicker Matt Gay with the 145th overall selection.

The Bucs gave veteran Cairo Santos only a $195,000 signing bonus, so his job appears in jeopardy now.

They used Chandler Catanzaro and Santos as their kickers last season, and they combined to make only 20-of-27 on field goals while missing four extra points.

The Bucs have used seven kickers the past four seasons, going through Patrick Murray, Nick Folk, Aguayo, Connor Barth and Kyle Brindza besides Catanzaro and Santos. They were a combined 96-of-132 (72.7 percent) with 15 missed PATs.

Gay won the Lou Groza Award in 2017 as nation’s top kicker. He went 30-for-34 on field goals, including 5-for-6 from 50 yards and longer. He was a semifinalist for the award in 2018 when he was 26-of-31, which included three blocked field goals.

3 responses to “Buccaneers draft kicker Matt Gay

  3. if any team were to give the impression of tanking a season, this is what the beginning looks like…
    No real moves in free agency, drafting in positions other than their greatest needs, all after going 5-11 2 (yes, 2, look it up) years in a row…
    This is why this type team stay on the losing end….

    cap issues
    GM – one of the worst
    HC – new but didn’t quite make his last team Champions
    OC – not really seasoned as play caller… (not much confidence in Leftwich)
    DC – Jets weren’t known for great defense
    QB – lame duck in his last season (to reckless and untrustworthy)
    O-line – weak
    run game – weak
    defense – weak
    field goal kicker – you already know

    the receivers are the only upside but can’t throw to themselves…

    if they can even get to 5-11 record this season it will be a shock!

