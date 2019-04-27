Caleb Wilson is this year’s Mr. Irrelevant

Getty Images

The Cardinals had the first pick of the 2019 NFL Draft and they also had the last one.

Arizona used the 254th and final pick of this year’s draft to select tight end Caleb Wilson.

Wilson played 24 games for UCLA over the last three seasons and caught 114 passes for 1,675 yards and five touchdowns. Wilson joins first overall pick Kyler Murray and nine other draft picks as new members of the Cardinals.

The final pick of the NFL Draft has been known as Mr. Irrelevant since 1976 and the lucky pick gets feted at a celebration in Newport Beach, California over the summer. Titans kicker Ryan Succop, the final pick in 2009, is the Mr. Irrelevant with the longest career in the NFL and he helped announce Wilson’s selection in Nashville.

Washington wide receiver Trey Quinn was last year’s Mr. Irrelevant and Seahawks cornerback Kalan Reed is the only other Mr. Irrelevant currently on an NFL roster.