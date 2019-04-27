Cardinals start Day Three with Hakeem Butler

Getty Images

Day Three of the NFL draft is upon us.

With the first pick of the day, No. 103 overall, the Cardinals selected Iowa State wide receiver Hakeem Butler.

Arizona has had the first pick in each round and added Butler to a rookie class that includes most notably first overall pick Kyler Murray, and also cornerback Byron Murphy, wide receiver Andy Isabella and defensive end Zach Allen.

New Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury knows Butler well, having coached against him in the Big 12. Kingsbury was a big fan of Murray and obviously liked Butler as well. The Cardinals hope Murray will be throwing to Butler and Isabella for years to come.