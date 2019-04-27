Chargers draft quarterback Easton Stick in the fifth

Getty Images

The Chargers know that Philip Rivers can’t play forever, so they took a developmental project in the fifth round.

With the 166th overall pick, the Chargers took Easton Stick of North Dakota State.

Stick followed some guy named Carson Wentz in college, and won three FCS national championships.

He was a dual-threat quarterback in college (41 career rushing touchdowns), and completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 2,752 yards, 28 touchdowns, and seven interceptions last year.

While the 6-foot-1, 224-pounder may not be the level of prospect Wentz was, he’s worth taking a look at, since the Chargers have Tyrod Taylor to back up for the time being. They were rumored to have had interest in Josh Rosen, for what would have been more of an heir apparent role, before he was dealt to Miami.