Chiefs owner Clark Hunt “deeply disturbed” by Tyreek Hill audio

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt met with reporters briefly Saturday afternoon, and like the rest of the world, said he was “deeply disturbed” by the Tyreek Hill audio which led to their star receiver’s banishment.

He didn’t elaborate much beyond the statement General Manager Brett Veach issued yesterday, citing the ongoing investigation into allegations Hill abused his 3-year-old son.

The Chiefs moved quickly to release running back Kareem Hunt last year when they realized he lied to them about his incident, and when asked about the difference with Hill, Hunt dodged.

“I’d just point out that Tyreek is not with the franchise right now and we’re going to go through the process, and as Brett said, we’ll make the right decision about Tyreek at the right time,” Hunt said, via Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star.

Hunt also said: “That audio was really among the first information we received of the investigation.” Which makes sense, since they never interviewed Hill about the incident.

Asked about the confidence he has in his people to do the due diligence on researching players, Hunt acknowledged there’s always a chance things go wrong.

“I think on any player that you bring into the organization, there’s some element of risk,” Hunt said. “Could be his playing ability, could be things that distract him off the field, as well as trouble they get into.

“That’s a risk that you take. It’s something that as a franchise, we have to be willing to own when it doesn’t go the right way. It’s something that I believe, and it’s something that Brett believes as well.”

They owned it quickly with Hunt. They’ve been less hasty this time, though they have told Hill not to report to any of their offseason activities while the investigation commences.