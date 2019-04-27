Colts trade Hassan Ridgeway to Eagles

Getty Images

The Eagles announced they have acquired defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway from the Colts. Indianapolis received the 246th overall choice in return.

The Colts used the pick on Utah offensive tackle Jackson Barton.

The Colts made Ridgeway a fourth-round choice in 2016. He played in 34 games with six starts in his career in Indianapolis.

He played only five regular-season games last season, seeing just 65 defensive snaps and 13 on special teams. But he did more in the team’s two postseason games with half a sack and a tackle for loss in 39 defensive snaps.

Ridgeway, 24, has 41 tackles and 4.5 sacks in his career.