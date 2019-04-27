Colts will pick up Ryan Kelly’s fifth-year option

Getty Images

The Colts will exercise the fifth-year option on Ryan Kelly‘s contract, General Manager Chris Ballard announced Saturday.

Indianapolis has until May 3 to make it official.

It was an easy call for the Colts, who used the 18th overall choice in the 2016 draft on the center.

Kelly, 25, has ranked among the top centers in the game when he is on the field. But he has missed games the past two seasons.

He sat out nine games with a broken foot and a concussion in 2017 and missed four more last season with a nerve issue.

The Colts are expected to try to work out a long-term extension with Kelly.