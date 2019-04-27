Dakota Allen, star of “Last Chance U,” drafted by Rams

Getty Images

Seventh-round draft picks are usually obscure, but one seventh-round pick taken today is already well known to a wide audience.

Dakota Allen, a linebacker taken 251st overall by the Rams, appeared on the popular Netflix documentary series Last Chance U, and was one of the most popular players on the show, a young man who admitted making big mistakes but was working hard to earn himself a second chance.

Allen became a starter as a redshirt freshman at Texas Tech, but was kicked off the team after he was arrested for burglary. He then played at East Mississippi Community College, the school that was featured on the first two seasons of Last Chance U, and he proved himself there and got a second chance at Texas Tech, playing there again in 2017 and 2018 and earning All-Big 12 honors last year.

Whether Allen can make it on the Rams’ roster or not remains to be seen, but even getting drafted is a major accomplishment for a young man whose football career easily could have ended when he was booted from Texas Tech. He’s made the most of his last chance.