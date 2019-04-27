David Sills signs with the Bills

Getty Images

Before the draft, some wondered which of two West Virginia receivers would be drafted higher: Gary Jennings or David Sills. In the end, Jennings went at pick No. 120, and Sills didn’t go at all.

Sills’ agent has disclosed that Sills will sign with the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills definitely need receivers, and Sills has shown that he can produce. He had 986 receiving yards in 2018, and 980 yards the year before. He had 33 touchdown receptions over the past two years.

The challenge for now will be to compete with others to make it from the 90-man roster to the 53-man roster. Plenty of guys have done it in the past, and Sills will have a chance to do it now.