Eagles draft Northwestern QB Clayton Thorson

Getty Images

After having Nick Foles as the backup quarterback the past two seasons, the Eagles now are unproven behind Carson Wentz. Foles’ departure to Jacksonville in free agency left only Nate Sudfeld and Wentz at the position.

Sudfeld has played only three games, going 20-of-25 with a touchdown.

The Eagles since have signed Luis Perez, who played in the now defunct Alliance of American Football.

They added another Saturday, drafting Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson in the fifth round.

In four seasons at Northwestern, Thorson completed 58.4 percent of his passes for 10,731 yards with 61 touchdowns and 45 interceptions.

Thorson is the first quarterback the Eagles have drafted since taking Wentz with the second overall pick in 2016.