First-round ratings drop by two percent

Posted by Mike Florio on April 27, 2019, 4:41 PM EDT
The NFL draft remains to be must-see TV. Even if fewer saw it than last year.

According to SportsBusiness Journal, the ratings for the first round of the draft dropped by two percent from 2018.

Last year, FOX broadcast the draft, along with ESPN and NFL Network. This year, ABC replaced FOX. And ESPN continues to be the top dog, even though three-letter broadcast networks usually outperform cable networks.

Last year, ESPN had a bigger Thursday night audience then FOX. This year, ESPN had a bigger Thursday night audience than its sister network, ABC; however, the gap was narrowed with the draft also on ABC. NFL Network again finished third.

ESPN generated an average audience of 4.864 million viewers. ABC finished with 4.539 million. NFL Network finished well behind with 1.698 million, or 15.1 percent of the total draft audience.

The total audience of 11.101 million represents a decline from last year’s 11.337 million.

It’s not a huge difference, and the NFL surely will find a way to spin it as a positive. Regardless, as the NFL tries to make everything about it bigger and bigger, any sign of decline is a cause for concern.

  1. ABC’s coverage was abysmal. Useless commentators, constant insertion of things that have nothing to do with football or football players, and an insistence on appealing to people who could care less about the draft. What in God’s green earth does Taylor Swift, Luke Bryan and a “house band” have to do with the draft and NFL football?! If my household had any other option I would have turned the channel. FOX last year was superior by a very, very wide margin.

  2. Probably because it included a bunch of non-football coverage in the half an hour or so I gutted theough watching Thursday night before realizing I was better off just keeping up with the picks online and doing something more productive.

  4. You could combine the audience of the playoff hockey and basketball games that were on at the same time & the draft wins…by a lot.

  5. And yes I’d take a Marvel MCU movie over the NFL Draft every day now. The draft should be Saturday and Sunday the days football is actually played on.

