Gettleman: I know two teams would’ve taken Daniel Jones before No. 17

Posted by Josh Alper on April 27, 2019, 7:25 PM EDT
The reaction to the Giants’ decision to draft quarterback Daniel Jones with the sixth overall pick has not been terribly positive in the New York/New Jersey area.

Many of the detractors feel that General Manager Dave Gettleman should have taken edge rusher Josh Allen at No. 6 and then taken Jones at No. 17, which assumes that no one would have taken Jones before the Giants were on the clock for the second time in the first round. After the draft came to an end, Gettleman said that assumption was a faulty one.

“I know for a fact there were two teams who would have taken [Jones] before 17 … It wasn’t easy for me to pass up Josh Allen. It was very very difficult. But I think that much of Daniel Jones and his future as an NFL QB,” Gettleman said, via Tom Rock of Newsday.

Gettleman didn’t reveal how he knew or which teams were going to make Jones a first-round pick, but Washington took quarterback Dwayne Haskins at No. 15 and Jones could have been the player they preferred.

Now that the pick is made, it doesn’t matter all that much whether there were two teams, five teams or no teams that were interested in Jones. What matters is whether he plays well enough to make Gettleman look smart for eschewing conventional wisdom and making Jones his choice at the top of the draft.

  6. I watched 3 Duke games last year and had no idea this guy was even an NFL-caliber player, let alone top 10 material. If this guy pans out, I got to give it to the Giants. But I think the decision is mostly due to the Manning relationship, which is pretty weak reason. And why wouldn’t Eli endorse him? It keeps him on the field! Eli is no dummy. Can’t wait to see how this story plays out with Haskins being in DC and all. As of right now, this looks like a bad move all around for the G-Men.

  12. I think that poor man has lost his sanity at this point. If you made a pick that other people didn’t like but you think it’s the right one, own up to it. Don’t play the “well other people would have done it, I swear” game.

    Cleveland’s GM went against everyone’s beliefs last season with the #4 pick and straight up said my scouts and coaching staffs opinions trump whatever you thought we should have done. In the end Denzel Ward became a pro bowler. Having a GM that has to use other people to justify his decision making because his opinion isn’t credible means other people should probably have that job.

  13. Giants saddled with Eli see shadows everywhere – last year they took 6th rounder Lauletta early just because the media said Belichick would move up to the 5th rd to get him, and so Giants being desperate jumped up to take him in the 4th round.

  14. If a GM truly believes a certain player is going to become a legitimate franchise quarterback than you would have to be an idiot to not take that player with the pick you have. If Gettleman believes that guy will be elite then it makes more sense to try to trade up rather than hope he’s still there at 17.

