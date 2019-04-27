Giants get all defense out of Odell Beckham trade

Getty Images

When the Giants traded away a great offensive playmaker in Odell Beckham Jr., they did so to bolster their defense.

Now that the dust has settled, we can officially see what the Giants got for Beckham: They took defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence with the Browns’ first-round pick and defensive end Oshane Ximines with the Browns’ third-round pick, in addition to getting safety Jabrill Peppers from the Browns.

That should certainly make the Giants’ defense better, but will it be enough to offset what their offense has lost in Beckham? The Giants drafted quarterback Daniel Jones with the sixth overall pick, and it would be nice to give a young quarterback a target as dynamic as Beckham.

Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman has taken plenty of criticism for his approach to rebuilding the Giants’ roster. It’s easy to see why, and it’s hard to see how Lawrence, Ximines and Peppers make the Giants better than they would be with Beckham.