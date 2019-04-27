Jaguars add Gardner Minshew to quarterback group

Getty Images

The Jaguars signed their starting quarterback in free agency and they added a backup option in the sixth round of the draft.

Gardner Minshew was selected with the 178th overall pick on Saturday afternoon. He joins Cody Kessler, Tanner Lee and Alex McGough as options behind Nick Foles in Jacksonville, although his arrival likely means at least one of those others will be looking for work elsewhere in the near future.

Minshew transferred from East Carolina to Washington State in 2018 and put up big numbers in Mike Leach’s offense. He threw for 4,779 yards and 38 touchdowns while completing over 70 percent of his passes during his only year in Pullman.

Minshew was far less prolific with East Carolina and isn’t the prototypical size for an NFL quarterback, so it might be an uphill battle for him to stick on the Jaguars roster. He’ll get a chance to fight that battle this summer.