Jaguars cryptic about Telvin Smith’s future

The Jaguars didn’t get any calls from other teams during the draft about a potential trade for linebacker Telvin Smith, General Manager Dave Caldwell said.

Smith has not attended the Jaguars’ voluntary offseason program and has not communicated with the team.

Caldwell was cryptic when asked if he expects Smith to be part of the team in 2019.

“We’ll see. I don’t want to get into hypotheticals,” Caldwell said, via Phillip Heilman of jacksonville.com.

Smith and Jalen Ramsey drew the ire of executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin for not showing up for the voluntary work. That drew Coughlin a warning from the NFL, reminding him voluntary means voluntary.

Coughlin was more definitive than Caldwell that Smith will remain on the roster for 2019.

“Telvin Smith is a linebacker on our football team, and we expect him to be here,” Coughlin said, via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com.

The Jaguars, though, drafted Murray State linebacker Quincy Williams, Quinnen Williams’ brother, with their second third-round choice.