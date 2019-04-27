Jets could still shop Darron Lee

April 27, 2019
Former first-round linebacker Darron Lee has been on the block all spring, realistically since the moment the Jets spent a pile of money on free agent C.J. Mosley.

And as they set to embark on a leisurely day today, Lee remains surplus to requirements, and available.

As noted by Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, the Jets have just two picks today, a fourth-rounder (105th overall) and a sixth (196th).

Standing pat would leave them with just five new players this weekend, and after spending big in free agency, they could use some cheap rookie contracts to keep the books in line.

Lee’s still relatively inexpensive ($1.8 million), so he might fetch an extra pick today if the Jets want to move him.

  1. Oakland could definitely use some depth at LBer as well as some youth and a LB w speed to cover on the outside. Lee not only checks all those boxes but to be available for potentially for a day 3 pick on a rookie contract like Rosen w all the bonuses paid up front so he’s a super cheap financial investment so to me it makes sense.
    But we did get Mayock for his day 3 draft as much as anything and getting hidden gems not over hyped workout warriors who’s size and measurables never match up with production in the field. We need guys to come and contribute we r doing pretty much a total roster overhaul but I’d still trade for Lee if we only had to give up a day 3 pick.

