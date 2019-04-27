Jets could still shop Darron Lee

Getty Images

Former first-round linebacker Darron Lee has been on the block all spring, realistically since the moment the Jets spent a pile of money on free agent C.J. Mosley.

And as they set to embark on a leisurely day today, Lee remains surplus to requirements, and available.

As noted by Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, the Jets have just two picks today, a fourth-rounder (105th overall) and a sixth (196th).

Standing pat would leave them with just five new players this weekend, and after spending big in free agency, they could use some cheap rookie contracts to keep the books in line.

Lee’s still relatively inexpensive ($1.8 million), so he might fetch an extra pick today if the Jets want to move him.