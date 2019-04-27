Jim Irsay promises another Colts Super Bowl title

Getty Images

Colts owner Jim Irsay said earlier this year that his goal is to win three Super Bowls in a row and he made a vow Sunday to get at least a third of the way to realizing that goal.

Irsay didn’t say when the team would win a Super Bowl, but he talked about the “harmony” between General Manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich giving him “a certainty in my heart” that the Colts will lift another Lombardi Trophy in the years to come.

“It will happen,” Irsay said, via ESPN.com. “I promise you it will. I have never felt so certain about something in my life.”

Ballard and Reich got the Colts to the playoffs in their first year together and the team won a playoff game in Houston before their season came to an end in Kansas City the next week. A great draft class helped propel that team and the Colts added 10 more players to the roster over the last three days that they hope will push them closer to making good on Irsay’s promise.