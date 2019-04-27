John Elway: Joe Flacco is the starter

Getty Images

Joe Flacco publicly campaigned for the Broncos to use their first-round choice on a player other than a quarterback. They listened, getting Flacco a tight end in Iowa’s Noah Fant in the first round.

The Broncos got Flacco some protection in the second round, selecting Kansas State tackle Dalton Risner.

But with the choice after Risner, No. 42 overall, the Broncos got their heir apparent in Missouri quarterback Drew Lock.

He becomes the fourth quarterback the Broncos have drafted in the past five years as their search for a franchise quarterback continues.

“I’m hoping that it allows us to let him grow,” Broncos General Manager John Elway said of taking Lock in the second round. “The expectation is not as high as it would be with a top-10 pick. That’s what he needs. He’s going to need that time and the patience and continue to work with it. He’s going to be able to watch Joe and how Joe works, and Joe has done it at a very high level for a very long time. He’s got a great guy to follow, watch, learn and see how it’s done.”

It’s the second consecutive year Flacco’s team has drafted a quarterback with a high choice. The Ravens selected Lamar Jackson in the first round last year, and they traded Flacco to Denver in the offseason.

Elway said he did not get a chance to call Flacco before or after drafting Lock, but he reiterated that the starting job is Flacco’s.

“I think the bottom line is he’s coming to compete as a backup. Joe’s the starter,” Elway said. “When we look at it, we’re hoping Drew is the future. But Joe is the starter, is going to be the starter and he’s going to battle. We tend to look at it as the Brett Favre-Aaron Rodgers type situation [with the Packers]. He’s going to have time to sit and watch Joe and take his time and learn and continue to get better. We feel we’re in a good situation there. Plus, we had guys compete for backup positions and he’ll be thrown in that bunch.”