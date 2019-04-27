John Elway plans to talk to Chris Harris after draft

Getty Images

The Broncos drafted four players in the first three rounds. None of them play cornerback.

That could mean the team has no intention of trading Chris Harris Jr.

“We’ll see,” Broncos General Manager John Elway said, via Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News. “Like I’ve always said, Chris has been a great Bronco for a long time. As I’ve said, once we get through the draft, we’ll sit down and I look forward to talking to Chris myself, personally, and see where we are.”

Elway confirmed the Broncos have received calls about the veteran cornerback the past two days but nothing substantive. The final year of Harris’ contract includes another $7.9 million this season in addition to the $1 million option bonus he received in March.

Harris, who has skipped the team’s voluntary offseason program, asked the Broncos for a new contract or a trade.