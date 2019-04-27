Josh Rosen offers classy goodbye to Arizona

Getty Images

The Cardinals traded Josh Rosen to the Dolphins the day after drafting Kyler Murray to replace him, but Rosen is handling the situation with class.

Rosen offered a goodbye message to Arizona on Instagram.

“Cardinals fans, thank you so much for all the continued support this past year. I know we didn’t win as many games as we all would have had hoped, but I had an unbelievable time in the desert,” Rosen said. “Unfortunately my time here is coming to an end, but you guys are really getting a great player in Kyler Murray. He’s going to do great things for the Red Sea. Kyler, I just want to congratulate you and your family for getting drafted. Arizona is a really special place and you’re going to love playing and living here.”

Rosen then turned his attention to his new team.

“Miami, I couldn’t be more excited to become a Dolphin. I’m ready to attack this new chapter in my life and give you guys everything I have each and every day,” Rosen said.

And Rosen closed with a joke about Murray potentially buying his place.

“Kyler, one more thing. An awesome two-bedroom in Old Town just came on the market so let me know if you’re interested and I think I can get you a pretty good deal,” Rosen said.

It was a warm and funny way to say goodbye, one that’s going to endear Rosen to Arizona fans and make Miami fans think they’ve just landed an easy player to cheer for.