Kyle Shurmur signs with Chiefs after going undrafted

Getty Images

Giants coach Pat Shurmur has a new quarterback to work with in sixth overall pick Daniel Jones and chances are he’ll be keeping tabs on the development of at least one other rookie quarterback.

Shurmur’s son Kyle did not get drafted this week, but multiple reports indicate that he quickly landed a deal as a free agent. Per those reports, the younger Shurmur is signing with the Chiefs.

“I think it’s terrific… He’s ended up in a really good place,” Pat Shurmur said, via Tom Rock of Newsday.

Kyle Shurmur took over as Vanderbilt’s starter during his freshman year and went on to set school records for pass attempts, completions, passing yards and touchdown passes.

The Chiefs have reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes as their starting quarterback and they signed EJ Manuel in February to go with Chad Henne as backup options with NFL experience. Shurmur will likely be trying to show enough to convince the team to keep a third quarterback or sign him to the practice squad.