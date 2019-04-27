Patriots draft punter Jake Bailey

Getty Images

Bill Beilchick had a surprise pick up his sleeve in the fifth round of the draft.

The Patriots selected Stanford punter Jake Bailey.

It’s a surprise any time a punter is drafted, and it was particularly surprising that the Patriots traded up in the fifth round to get Bailey. Also surprising: Bailey is right-footed, while Belichick usually prefers left-footed punters because he believes it’s harder for returners to handle the rotation of the ball coming off a left foot.

The Patriots already have a solid punter in Ryan Allen, but they may have drafted Bailey more for his kickoffs than his punts. Bailey was excellent on kickoffs at Stanford and it’s possible that the Patriots will have Allen punt, Bailey kick off and Stephen Gostkowski handle field goals and extra points, with all three of them active on game days.