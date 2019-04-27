Patriots select Auburn QB Jarrett Stidham

Getty Images

Bill Belichick has his (backup) quarterback.

The Patriots used its second fourth-round pick, No. 133rd overall, on Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

With Brian Hoyer as Tom Brady‘s backup, the Patriots wanted a young quarterback to groom. They did the same thing with Jimmy Garoppolo, drafting him 62nd overall in 2014 before trading him to the 49ers for a second-rounder at the draft deadline in 2017.

While it was lower than Stidham probably expected, he still heard his name called earlier than Brady did.

Stidham played at Baylor in 2015 before eventually transferring to Auburn.

Stidham completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 7,217 yards with 48 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in his college career.