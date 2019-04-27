Pete Carroll takes off his shirt while meeting D.K. Metcalf

Getty Images

D.K. Metcalf’s shirtless post-training video went viral during the pre-draft buildup. Before meeting with the Seahawks, the team’s southwest area scout, Aaron Hineline, talked the Ole Miss receiver into taking off his shirt as a joke.

Metcalf walked into a hotel room full of people, including coach Pete Carroll and General Manager John Schneider, sans shirt but with his credential around his neck.

“Aaron got him to take his shirt off before he went into interview at the Crowne Plaza. It was pretty funny,” Schneider said, via quotes from the team website.

That prompted Carroll to take his shirt off.

“I was surprised that he came into our interview with his shirt off,” Carroll said. “I’m serious. He came in with his shirt off, and it kind of pissed me off, so I took my shirt off, too. Not for long, though.”

“Too long,” Schneider quickly chimed in.

The media thought Carroll was joking, so the team website posted video of it after the Seahawks made Metcalf the 64th overall selection.