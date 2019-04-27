President Trump congratulates Nick Bosa on being drafted

Through two evenings of the draft, 103 players have been selected. Only one has been publicly congratulated by the President.
And if you had Nick Bosa at -5000 as the first incoming rookie to be singled out by the President, go cash your ticket.
“Congratulations to Nick Bosa on being picked number two in the NFL Draft,” President Donald Trump said on Twitter. “You will be a great player for years to come, maybe one of the best. Big Talent! San Francisco will embrace you but most importantly, always stay true to yourself. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”
Setting aside the President’s skills when it comes to evaluating football talent (or lack thereof), this tweet shows that the President is keenly aware of the controversies regarding Bosa, from his tweets supporting the President to Bosa’s decision to stop posting tweets supporting the President because “I might end up in San Francisco” to suggestions that Bosa’s social-media activities speak to more problematic issues to Bosa saying that he will keep his opinions to himself to acknowledging that he “definitely made some insensitive decisions,” and that he will change. The tweet also shows that the President doesn’t want Bosa to change.
“Always stay true to yourself,” the President said.
Given that Bosa’s past tweets included calling Colin Kaepernick “a clown,” the President’s tweet marks his first shift (subtle as it may be) back toward the National Anthem controversy, a subject the President abruptly abandoned last year. Some believe the NFL made a bargain with the Dealmaker-in-Chief to get him to leave it alone, and some within the NFL may now be contemplating gently reminding him of that.