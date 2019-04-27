Raiders add Clemson receiver Hunter Renfrow

Getty Images

After a long and impressive career at Clemson, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow has his NFL home.

The Raiders have selected Renfrow in the fifth round.

Renfrow wasn’t a spectacular playmaker at Clemson but he was a reliable receiver who gained between 492 and 602 receiving yards in all four of his NFL seasons.

Raiders G.M. Mike Mayock and coach Jon Gruden obviously liked what they saw of Clemson, as Renfrow will join college teammates Clelin Ferrell (drafted fourth overall) and Trayvon Mullen (40th overall) in Oakland.

The Raiders have completely changed up their receiving corps, trading for Antonio Brown and signing Tyrell Williams and JJ Nelson. Renfrow likely won’t get a lot of playing time as a rookie, but he could be a solid addition as Gruden reshapes his offense.